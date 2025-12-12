New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Hours after BJP MP Anurag Thakur complained in Lok Sabha that a TMC MP had been smoking E-Cigarettes for several days and Speaker Om Birla promised action in the matter over any such occurence, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that smoking E-Cigarette is prohibited outside the House also and if an MP smokes it in the House, it hurts the dignity of the House.

Proceedings of Lok Sabha were briefly disrupted during Question Hour on Thursday after Anurag Thakur accused a Trinamool Congress MP of smoking e-cigarette in the House for several days.

Anurag Thakur said E-Cigarettes have been banned in the country and asked if they have been allowed in the House. The Speaker said that no such permission has been granted.

Amid uproar, Anurag Thakur sought probe in the matter, saying it is a serious issue. Birla requested all MPs to maintain the decorum of the House. "If I get any such information, I will certainly take action," he said and urged the member to give a complaint in writing.

Outside the House, Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were seen having a conversation with Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, who said one can smoke E-Cigarette in an open space outside a building.

"We cannot smoke inside the building, but can outside," he said.

"You are endangering public health, dada," Shekhawat responded.

"BJP MP Anurag Thakur raised this issue. E-cigarettes were prohibited in 2019, and if an MP smokes an E-cigarette inside the House, it hurts the dignity of the House...It is very unfortunate...This shows how much they (TMC) respect the House," Giriraj Singh told reporters.

Saugata Roy told reporters that the issue of smoking should not be politicised.

"I cannot say anything about that, because I was not in the House and I don't know who smoked and complained...It is for the Speaker to inquire and take action if it amounts to a violation of the rules...Why is it being made a political issue?" he asked. (ANI)

