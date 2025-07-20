Hindon (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Sunday reiterated that Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had made an appeal to all, especially Western media houses who may have vested interest, referring to some misleading articles been published in relation to the unfortunate AI171 plane crash.

"I believe in AAIB... They have done a wonderful job in decoding the black box in India itself... Making any comments until the final report comes out is not a good exercise... There is no point in jumping to conclusions at this point," the minister told reporters after launching IndiGo's flight operations from Hindon Airport. "AAIB has made an appeal to all, especially Western media houses, which may have a vested interest in the kind of articles they are trying to publish."

Earlier this week, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India issued a strong appeal to the public and media, raising concerns about "selective and unverified reporting" by certain international outlets in the aftermath of the ill-fated Air India 171 crash that took the lives of 260 people.

The AAIB, under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, reaffirmed that the investigation into the Air India crash is being conducted in a "rigorous and most professional manner in accordance with the AAIB Rules and international protocols." The Bureau cautioned that the high-profile nature of the tragedy has "drawn public attention and shock," but emphasised, "it needs to be appreciated that this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards the safety of the Indian Aviation Industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts."

The remarks come amid heightened global scrutiny following reports in international media. A Wall Street Journal report, cited by Reuters, suggests that cockpit voice recordings indicate the captain may have turned off the fuel control switches shortly after takeoff, which prompted confusion and panic in the cockpit.

AAIB cautioned against drawing premature conclusions or circulating unverified information, particularly by sections of the international media, which they said risked undermining the integrity of the investigation.

The AAIB letter read, "It is essential to respect the sensitivity of the loss faced by family members of deceased passengers, crew of the aircraft and other deceased persons on the ground. It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing. We urge both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process."

The report, which attributed its information to individuals familiar with the US side of the probe, has raised fresh concerns over pilot actions and aircraft systems, but remains unverified by Indian authorities.

The appeal from AAIB states, "AAIB works in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and is responsible for fulfilling the obligations of the Government of India towards ICAO Annex 13. AAIB has a flawless record in investigating 92 Accidents and 111 Serious incidents since its inception in 2012."

It continues, "Even now, apart from investigating the ill-fated Air India's B787-8 aircraft VT-ANB, several other accidents and serious incidents are under investigation. The VT-ANB accident has been the most devastating accident in recent aviation history, and the investigation is being undertaken in a rigorous and professional manner in accordance with the AAIB Rules and international protocols. While the accident of this dimension has drawn public attention and shock, however, it needs to be appreciated that this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards safety of Indian Aviation Industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts."

The Bureau reiterated that the objective of its investigation and preliminary report is to state "WHAT happened." It clarified that at this stage, "it is too early to reach to any definite conclusions," and the final report will be published only after the investigation is complete, including the identification of "root causes and recommendations."

AAIB appealed to all concerned to await the publication of the Final Investigation Report after completion of the Investigation. AAIB will also publish updates as and when required, which have technical and public interest, AAIB appeals. (ANI)

