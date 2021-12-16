Amaravati, Dec 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday logged 148 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,75,419, while the death toll rose to 14,474 with three more fatalities.

Active cases stood at 1,814, a state government bulletin said providing details of the past 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 152 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,59,131, according to the bulletin.

Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna districts reported one death each.

Over 33,000 samples were tested during the past 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far are over 3.09 crore.

East Godavari topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 408 followed by Chittoor with 273.PTI GDK

