Itanagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented the state's interim budget on Thursday.

The House later passed the vote on account by voice vote without initiating any discussion.

Also Read | Namo Grand Central Park: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 25-Acre Park in Thane As Tribute to PM Narendra Modi's Visionary Leadership.

A full budget for 2024-25 will be presented after the assembly elections in the state.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, will make a statement on the interim budget on Friday during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.

Also Read | Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot at in Dahisar: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Shot at in Mumbai's Borivali, Condition Critical (Watch Video).

An expenditure of Rs 8,881.46 crore was estimated for the first four months of the next financial year, the Finance Department said in a statement.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the budget is approved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)