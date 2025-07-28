Tirap (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred on Monday at 18:36:23 Indian Standard Time (IST) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, as reported by the National Centre of Seismology.

According to NCS, the earthquake location was at Latitude 27.06 N, 95.42 E, with a depth of 7 km.

Also Read | 'No PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Call During Operation Sindoor, India Acted Alone': EAM S Jaishankar Addresses Lok Sabha During High-Stakes Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Debate (Watch Videos).

Earlier on July 21, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh late Sunday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.4, On: 20/07/2025 22:59:40 IST, Lat: 28.06 N, Long: 94.01 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Upper Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh."

Also Read | Did PM Modi Government Launched Pan-India Helpline Number 104 'Blood on Call' Service To Meet Blood Requirement? PIB Reveals Truth About Misleading Claim.

Earlier on July 20, an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Nagaon district in Assam during the early hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 40 km. In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 20/07/2025 00:56:13 IST, Lat: 26.25 N, Long: 92.68 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)