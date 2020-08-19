New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is slated to hold a 'Digital Samvaad' with the traders of the national capital on Sunday (August 23) to hear their grievances in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I will communicate digitally with traders in Delhi on Sunday, 23 August at 4 pm. This may include any trader. Will understand your problems and discuss solutions," Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, Delhi chief minister's office had tweeted that, "Arvind Kejriwal will interact with traders of Delhi through a Digital Samvaad on Sunday, 23 August, at 4 pm to discuss measures that can be taken to improve Delhi's economy."

According to the Union health ministry, there is 11,068 number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital. (ANI)

