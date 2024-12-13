Puri (Odisha) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will begin the repairing work of Ratnabhandar of Jagannath Temple, situated in Odisha's city of Puri from December 17, said a top police official on Friday.

Puri SP Vineet Agarwal said that proper arrangements will be made to ensure that repair work goes on smoothly and at the same time, devotees can have darshan when they visit the temple.

"ASI will begin with the repair work of the Ratnabhandar from December 17. Proper Police arrangements will be made to ensure that the work goes on smoothly and at the same time, devotees can have smooth darshan when they come to the temple..." Agarwal said.

ASI Officer Chittaranjan Das said that a meeting was held today with senior police officials in this regard to finalise the course of action.

Das said, "Today's meeting was held with the DM and SP, and we finalised the course of action..."

Earlier in November, authorities at the Puri Jagannath Temple called for immediate repairs after cracks were discovered in the temple's outer boundary wall, known as the Meghannath Prachari.

Arabinda K Padhee, Chief Administrator of the Jagannath Temple in Puri, addressed concerns about cracks in the temple's outer boundary wall. Padhee revealed that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been tasked with the restoration and conservation efforts.

On July 14, the Ratna Bhandar of the Shri Jagannath Temple was reopened after more than four decades. Special boxes were also brought to the temple ahead of the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar for the storage of ornaments.

The opening of the inner Ratna Bhandar was conducted in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Odisha government. An inspection committee, chaired by Justice Biswanath Rath, consisting of 11 members, entered the inner Bhandar to oversee the shifting of the jewelry, a district administrator said.

Puri Superintendent of Police stated that security arrangements have been implemented for the opening of the inner Ratna Bhandar in line with the SOP provided by the government.

"Security arrangements have been made for the opening of Jagannath Temple's inner Ratna Bhandar. We have prepared according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the government of Odisha," he said. (ANI)

