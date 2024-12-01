Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services dedicated to the people (Images: X/@himantabiswa)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 1 (ANI): As part of the initiative to ensure greater accountability in public services, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services at an event in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister also launched a comprehensive manual, detailing the appeal process for public service rights, and the official website of the Commission.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma underscored the transformative role that technology plays in advancing accountability.

He asserted that good governance cannot be achieved if the citizens remain unaware of their rights.

Acknowledging that the public stands to gain from numerous services, he emphasized that it is the government's primary duty to ensure these services are delivered in an efficient and timely manner.

Reflecting on the steps taken by Madhya Pradesh in 2010, when it became the first state in India to introduce the Right to Public Service Act, he highlighted that Assam followed suit by enacting its law in 2012, with subsequent amendments in 2019 and 2024.

He noted that the Assam government, through the Seva Setu platform, has already recognized as many as 725 subjects as citizen rights, encompassing 64 government departments and three autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule.

"The portal provides a clear service delivery timeline, specifying the maximum time frame within which each service should be provided. Since the launch of the Seva Setu platform, over 1.56 crore applications have been received, with more than 90 per cent of these applications successfully resolved. The Right to Public Service Act is now enforced across 34 states in the country, ensuring that citizens' rights are safeguarded. Citizens now have access to crucial information through the Right to Information (RTI) Act," he said.

Sarma remarked that the Assam government's decision to establish the State Commission for the Right to Public Services last year is a decisive step in transforming public service rights into genuine entitlements.

The CM announced the appointment of Sujoy Lal Thaosen, retired IPS officer, as the Chief Commissioner of the Assam State Commission for the Right to Public Services, with Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty and Bimal C. Oswal appointed as members.

He emphasized that if the public is properly empowered with their rights and services are delivered efficiently, Assam can set a benchmark for exemplary governance.

He called on officials and civil servants to be proactive in implementing these reforms and also stressed the need to raise public awareness regarding the rights available through the Assam State Commission for the Right to Public Services. (ANI)

