New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday urged diplomats, including Ambassadors and High Commissioners from ASEAN, BIMSTEC, and European countries, as well as industry leaders and stakeholders, to invest in Assam, according to an official press release.

In his keynote address to diplomats from 36 countries, industry representatives and other stakeholders, CM Sarma said the state of Assam has been making rapid progress in infrastructure, health, education and other sectors over the past decade.

Sarma revealed that Rs 1 lakh crore new infrastructure projects are coming up in the state with three more new bridges over the Brahmaputra, a satellite city around Guwahati with help from the Singapore Government, railway line from Guwahati to Gelephu, Bhutan, among others.

Underscoring the importance of green energy, the Chief Minister said that the thrust of the government has been all along on clean and green energy and renewal energy. He said that the government desires that all industries coming up in Assam draw their energy from green power sources, including the Tata semiconductor plant at Jagiroad.

Projecting a strong and robust economy of the state, CM Sarma said Assam is one of the strongest growth engines of the country growing at a rate of 12.5 per cent. He said that besides a strong economy, the state is also an educational hub with reputed institutions, including IIT, AIIMS, IIM, Indian Institute of Technology, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, several state and central varsities, agriculture university and upcoming projects like NIELIT University campus.

"Assam has the requisite skill and ability to deliver. It has the wherewithal to ensure that those willing to invest get similar incentives as offered by any other states of the country," he stated.

In the same vein, the Chief Minister revealed that the government would create a corpus fund for production incentive of a whopping Rs 25,000 crore for ushering in rapid industrialisation in the state. "Come and become partners of Assam's growth story," he said.

CM Sarma said his government is actively engaged in discussion with the Ministry of Defence for the declaration of the adjoining areas of Guwahati towards Nagaon as a defence corridor.

The Chief Minister said the government has given much emphasis on skill development with the North East Skill Centre imparting skills to 10,000 youths.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for according top priority towards the development of the North East Region, the Chief Minister said it is Prime Minister Modi who named the Northeast as 'India's growth engine' and 'Ashtalakshmi'.

CM Sarma also dwelt at length on the conservation success stories of Kaziranga and Manas National Parks as well as natural resources, besides the preservation of rich heritage.

The Chief Minister appealed to the diplomats to come to Assam on February 24, a day before the Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 to witness the biggest spectacle of Jhumur dance to be performed by 8,000 dancers - an event to be witnessed by the Prime Minister and other dignitaries.

"I appeal to you to come on February 24 to witness the Jhumur dance to feel the cultural vibrancy and youthfulness of Assam," he stated.

Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota gave an overview of Assam's strengths and opportunities for investment in key sectors like tourism, fragrance and flavours, food and beverages, renewal energy and mobility and logistics.

Kota cited Assam's locational advantage as the gateway to BBN and ASEAN countries, rich natural resources, reliable and robust connectivity, skilled human resources, industry-friendly industrial policy, policy ecosystem, ease of doing business and robust industrial infrastructure as key reasons for investment.

Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, Jaideep Mazumdar said Assam is no longer a land of 'lahe lahe' (slow-moving) and it is on the move with a faster growth trajectory.

The meetings and interaction with diplomats, industry leaders and investors were attended by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, Chairman, FICCI, NEAC, Ranjit Barthakur, President, FICCI, CEO, Invest India.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal also attended the investors' roundtable.

The day-long precursor events to Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 began with a roundtable interaction with bilateral chambers and trade associations. (ANI)

