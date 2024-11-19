Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday evening inaugurated the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at CN Centre of Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

The Assam Chief Minister said that the state government has spent Rs 30 for the installation of the new MRI machine at GMCH.

"We have dedicated new facilities for patients including an MRI machine, at GMCH. Our government is working towards modernising public health infrastructure," CM said in a post on X.

"After setting up the new MRI machine which is the latest technology machine, the GMCH has now 4 MRI machines and people will get benefits," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Assam CM stated that the Karimganj District will be renamed Sribhumi. The key decision has been taken in the state cabinet meeting held on November 19.

"Over 100 years ago, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had described modern-day Karimganj District in Assam as 'Sribhumi'--the land of Maa Lakshmi. Today the #AssamCabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people," CM Sarma posted on X.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma, who is also the BJP co-in-charge for Jharkhand elections, returned to Assam after carrying out the election campaign and posted on X, "Over the past four months, Jharkhand has truly felt like a second home to me. While I may have made a few adversaries during this period, they are far outnumbered by the friendships I've forged across this vibrant state."

"As I return to Assam today, I carry with me countless cherished memories of the love and affection shared by the people of Jharkhand, especially our dedicated BJP karyakartas. I sincerely hope that Jharkhand embarks on a new journey of hope, aspiration, and development starting November 23, 2024. My best wishes to everyone!" he added. (ANI)

