New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Monday to discuss key issues related to the state's development and the welfare of its people.

According to a release, during the meeting, a wide range of matters concerning Assam's economic growth, infrastructure development, and public welfare initiatives were deliberated upon. The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation between the Centre and the state to accelerate Assam's growth trajectory further.

Also Read | India To Get New Prime Minister Soon? Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Claims ‘Marathi Manoos’ Could Replace PM Narendra Modi, Cites Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for her continued support and guidance in advancing Assam's development agenda, and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Central Government for the overall progress and well-being of the people of the state.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji in New Delhi today. We discussed several issues related to Assam's development and the welfare of our people."

Also Read | 'Amit Shah Was Never in RSS': Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Launches Sharp Attack on Government During Rajya Sabha Discussion on Election Reforms.

"I expressed my gratitude to the Hon'ble Minister for her continued support in our growth journey," CM Sarma said.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Sarma paid a courtesy call on the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan in the national capital on Sunday.

During the meeting at the Vice President's enclave, Chief Minister Sarma personally congratulated Radhakrishnan on his appointment as Vice President of India. The Chief Minister also extended a formal invitation to the Vice President to visit Assam and witness the state's transformation and recent development progress.

According to a release, the Vice President appreciated the gesture and interacted warmly with the Chief Minister during a 30-minute meeting.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Honoured to call upon Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan ji in New Delhi today."

"I personally congratulated him on assuming the august office of @VPIndia and invited him to visit Assam to witness the State's transformation in recent years." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)