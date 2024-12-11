Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 11 (ANI): A two-day state convention on 'Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future' commenced on Tuesday at Gauhati University here. Organised by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the event aims to equip youth and community volunteers with the skills required to mitigate disaster risks and promote resilience at the grassroots level.

The convention was inaugurated by Assam Minister Nandita Gorlosa, who emphasised the importance of sustainable living and disaster preparedness to minimise the impact of natural and human-induced calamities. She said that lessons from past disasters should encourage to safeguard humans, animals, and ecosystems.

Also Read | Those Who Made Headlines in 2024.

An exhibition featuring disaster management activities by various stakeholders, volunteers, and students was also inaugurated by the Assam Minister. Moreover, a Coffee Table Book titled "Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future" was launched by Gorlosa during the event.

ASDMA Chief Executive Officer Gyanendra Dev Tripathi said that it was a priority to empower young responders through initiatives like Aapda Mitra, Circle Level Quick Response Teams (CQRTs), and integrating disaster preparedness into school curriculums. He said that trained youth can serve as first responders and agents of change during emergencies.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2024: Seelampur MLA Abdul Rehman Joins Congress Hours After Qutting AAP, Alleges 'Party Ignored Muslims Rights' (Watch Video).

Addressing the event at the Birinchi Kumar Barua (BKB) Auditorium of Gauhati University, Vice Chancellor Prof. Nanigopal Mahanta highlighted the need to blend traditional practices with modern strategies for disaster management. He cited examples such as the Mising tribe's flood-resilient "Chang Ghars" and floating hospitals as localised solutions.

Arunasis Chakraborty, Head of the Centre for Disaster Management at IIT Guwahati, spoke about the devastating floods in the Himalayan region in 2023 and stressed the importance of linking education with disaster preparedness. He noted that 1.2 billion youth worldwide are exposed to disaster risks, making their training critical for a resilient future.

The event was attended by district project officers, field officers, 40 top-performing Aapda Mitra volunteers, and 61 CQRT representatives, facilitating knowledge exchange and capacity building.

Representatives from 10 states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, and Sikkim, shared their best practices and innovative models for disaster management during the convention. Key programs by ASDMA, such as CQRT, DDRF, the Sanjeevani Women Cadres, and the Community Response Portal, were also showcased.

Later, Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta addressed the gathering. He also flagged off the Mock Drill exercise by NDRF, SDRF, and Fire & Emergency Services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)