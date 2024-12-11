Mumbai, December 10: In 2024, several high-profile personalities made headlines across India for their actions, achievements, and controversies, captivating the nation’s attention. Political figures, business magnates, and celebrities were at the centre of major news stories, each influencing the country's socio-political landscape in different ways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, securing a historic third term, continued to dominate political discourse, while leaders like Rahul Gandhi, now Leader of Opposition (LoP), kept the opposition's voice strong. Business tycoons like Gautam Adani and the Ambanis also made waves, with the latter’s extravagant wedding celebrations becoming a national talking point. Meanwhile, the media spotlight also shone on controversial figures such as "Bal Sant Baba" and Lawrence Bishnoi, who sparked intense debates throughout the year. Scroll down to know more about who made headlines in 2024.

List of Those Who Made Headlines in 2024

PM Narendra Modi in Historic 3rd Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by securing a historic third term in office following a decisive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With this, PM Modi became the second leader in Indian history to win three consecutive terms. Under his leadership, India has seen significant strides in economic growth, infrastructure development, and technological advancements. In 2025, PM Modi will push for key reforms in healthcare, education, and national security while also enhancing India's global presence on the international stage.

Rahul Gandhi Becomes Leader of Opposition (LoP)

For years, the critics and rivals called Rahul Gandhi a semi-serious, part-time politician. They often described Gandhi as an arrogant, fidgety and unfit man in politics. But all of that changed in 2024. Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Indian Parliament. Rahul Gandhi’s second edition of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, called the Nyay Yatra, was transformative, for while walking through eastern and northeastern India, he emerged as a strong leader and revitalised Congress.

The party, which had struggled in recent years, won 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, nearly double its 2019 tally. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), led by Congress, secured 234 seats, ending a decade of single-party majority rule in Parliament.

Prajwal Revanna and the Sex Tapes Scandal

JDS MP Prajwal Revanna found himself at the centre of the sex tapes scandal scandal in Karnataka. Thousands of pen drives allegedly having his sexual assault videos were circulated in Hassan, the Lok Sabha constituency, from where he was the NDA candidate for the 2024 elections. Most of the tapes were allegedly recorded by Prajwal on his mobile phone, which was then transferred to his laptop.

Most of the tapes are said to have been shot in Prajwal Revanna's house and office. According to the Karnataka police, a pen drive circulated among people in Hassan contained 2,976 videos, some lasting a few seconds and some a few minutes.

Abhishek Ghosalkar and Mauris Noronha: The Shocking Murder-Suicide in Mumbai

Former Shiv Sena UBT corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead by Mauris Noronha in Mumbai’s IC colony during a Facebook live in February. Morris, the man who shot at Ghoshalkar, shot himself later. The video of the shocking murder-suicide incident had gone viral on social media. The incident took place when Abhishekh and Morris were live on Facebook from Mauris’s iPhone, which was placed on a tripod on the ground floor inside the cabin.

Several reports claimed the murder was planned a few months back by Mauris Noronha, who believed that Ghosalkar was behind the sexual harassment case registered against him. Mumbai Police on Friday arrested accused Mauris Noronha’s private bodyguard, Amrendra Mishra, whose pistol was allegedly used in the murder.

Gautam Adani: Bribery Allegations and More

Gautam Adani, the billionaire industrialist and chairman of the Adani Group, has been making headlines in 2024 due to both controversies and significant business developments. The Opposition has consistently linked PM Modi with Gautam Adani to allege close ties between the government and the billionaire industrialist, often citing concerns over favouritism and crony capitalism.

While allegations of illegal activity have dogged the Adani Group for more than a decade, the relationship between Modi and Adani has come under increasing scrutiny as claims of corruption and stock market manipulation by the group have emerged in the past couple of years. In November, Gautam Adani was indicted in the US on charges he duped investors by concealing that his company’s huge solar energy project on the subcontinent was being facilitated by an alleged bribery scheme.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

The larger-than-life wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant was one of the highlights of 2024. The lavish affair, held in Mumbai, was a spectacle of opulence, with top business tycoons, celebrities, and politicians in attendance. The couple made headlines not only for their three-day pre-wedding ceremony but also for their grand wedding ceremony, which took place in July.

Bal Sant Baba

Abhinav Arora, aka "Bal Sant Baba," stole the spotlight in 2024 with his adorable antics and witty comebacks. His spiritual videos have gained a strong following on social media, where fans lovingly call him 'Bal Sant' (Child Saint). However, he also faced the wrath of netizens, who brutally trolled the 10-year-old.

In October, "Bal Sant Baba" reportedly received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Speaking to news agency ANI, Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora, voiced concern over the threats, stating that her son has only engaged in acts of devotion.29

Lawrence Bishnoi: Dreaded Gangster Behind Several Death Threats

Lawrence Bishnoi, the notorious gangster known for threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and masterminding the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has again made headlines. Despite being incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail since 2014, his criminal network is believed to be behind the October 12 murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. A gang member claimed responsibility for the killing on social media.

Bishnoi's gang remains active and feared, with the National Investigation Agency stating that he is attempting to expand his operations into a global crime syndicate, similar to Dawood Ibrahim's, with over 700 shooters across countries like Canada, Italy, and Australia. In a recent order, the Union Home Ministry said that until 2025, no other state police can apply for a remand to interrogate Bishnoi.

Former CJI DY Chandrachud: Under Spotlight for Landmark Rulings

Former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, made significant headlines in 2024 with his bold observations and rulings on several high-profile cases. His decisions on the revocation of Article 370, non-consensual unnatural sexual acts in BNS, and the legality of electoral bonds were closely scrutinised. He also addressed the issue of AMU's minority status, the contentious "quota within quota" debate, and the interpretation of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. Additionally, his stance on bulldozer actions sparked intense debate, balancing governance and individual rights.

As we look back on 2024, it’s clear that the year was marked by the events that reshaped the landscapes of India. And 2025 will continue to evolve in a rapidly changing socio-political environment. We at LatestLY wish you a happy New Year 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 12:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).