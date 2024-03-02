Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet has expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for giving the nod to set up a semiconductor Assembly Testing Marking and Packing (ATMP) unit in Assam.

"The Union Cabinet has recently approved the setting up of a semiconductor ATMP unit in Assam. A path breaking decision that will usher in a new era of industrial development in the region. This will also open vast opportunities of employment for youth. The State Cabinet, in its meeting held today, March 1, 2024, has resolved to place its sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji for this historical decision," the state cabinet said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Six Killed in Lightning Strikes Amid Rain and Thunderstorm in Parts of State.

Taking to social media platform 'X' on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In the meeting of the Assam Cabinet, we placed on record the gratitude of the Assam Government to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. We also thanked Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji and N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies."

"We further decided to Approve investments worth Rs 1612 crore that can create 4,125 jobs and introduce a new poultry policy Strengthening public service delivery systems Approve a new flyover for Jorhat," the Assam CM added.

Also Read | Election Commission Flags Off Awareness Campaign in Chennai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 2, 2024.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the establishment of three semiconductor units under 'Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India. All three units will start construction within the next 100 days.

Notably, the Assam Cabinet also approved amending the Assam Right to Public Services Act, 2012 (as amended) through the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.

"The Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services will be empowered to recommend disciplinary action against the designated public servant for persistently failing to provide the notified services. The Commission will bring effectiveness in the implementation of the Right to public services in the state," it said.

"The amendment will also enable auto appeal provision, modified time limit, penalty, procedure for recovery of penalty on recommendation of Commission, suo moto cognizance, RTPS in School Education, incentives for timely disposal and notification and de-notification of services, tatkal service, etc.," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)