Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday formally handed over one time financial assistance of Rs10,000 each to priests of temples and 'namghars' (Vaishnav prayer halls) in the state.

Also Read | Tambaram, Bengaluru Power Cut Schedule: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended on These Dates.

The grant has been given to 6,124 'namghoriyas' (Vaishnav priests) and 2,148 purohits (temple priests) as part of the state government's promise of financial support to the COVID-hit population, an official release said.

Also Read | Sniffer Dog Orio Detects Drugs in Baggage of Ugandan Woman, Helps Custom Official Arrest Drug Smuggler at Chennai Airport (Watch Video).

Owing to the huge number of beneficiaries, the cheques were handed over to ten purohits and namghoriyas each. The remaining beneficiaries received the grant through bank transfers in their respective accounts.

Sarma said that the initiative has been taken by the government due to the difficulties faced by the priests during the pandemic when temples and monasteries were shut down to prevent the spread of the contagion.

The Vaishnav monasteries and temples have a cultural significance in Assam besides playing the spiritual and religious roles in the daily lives of people. There is a very thin line which differentiates religious rituals and cultural traditions in the state, Sarma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)