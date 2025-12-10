Mohanbari (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Indian Air Force commemorated India's victory in the 1971 war at Air Force Station Mohanbari in Assam. The event paid a rich tribute to the bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, senior military and civilian dignitaries, veterans, and a large number of youth from Assam attended the event, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Talks With Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance on Terror.

A flying display by Su-30 MKI, C-130, Dornier, An-32, Chinook, Mi-17, ALH and Cheetah aircraft recreated key missions of the 1971 war, which included the Tangail Airdrop, Meghna River Crossing, and the attack on Government House at Dhaka. The display highlighted the operational capability and mission readiness of the Indian Air Force.

A seminar on 'Air Operations during the 1971 War' was conducted on the occasion, during which Air Veterans shared anecdotes and experiences from their participation in the war. An exhibition titled 'Triumph from the Sky-71', showcased a rare archival of photographs from the period of war, and it also included a replica of the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashal', the ceremonial flame marking India's decisive victory, the release added (ANI)

Also Read | Akasa Air Expands Its Fleet to 31 Aircraft; New Plane Arrives at Bengaluru International Airport.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)