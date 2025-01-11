Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): Coal India will deploy pump to aid in the rescue efforts of the trapped miner in the 3 Kilo Umrangso area in Dima Hasao district, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, General Manager of Coal India, Kolkata, Sanjay Kumar said, "As soon as we got the news, we were asked to come and give the maximum possible help. We got a new pump from Nagpur. Yesterday we tested the pump. The electrical power generator is ready. In the meantime, small pumps have also started. Water is also decreasing. Today we will try to make a platform and then we will lower the pipe. The preparatory job is ready, we are preparing the platform as soon as the platform is ready, we will load the pipes and try to start the pump. A special rescue team is also on standby."

The joint rescue team of the Indian Army and NDRF recovered the third body from the inundated rat-hole coal mine at 3 Kilo Umrangso area in Dima Hasao district today. The second body was recovered this morning.

HPS Kandari, Commandant of 1st Battalion, NDRF, said, "Water is being removed from this well and water from other wells is being sucked into this one. These were the bodies which were likely trapped in the rat holes which are now coming into the main well with the water."

On January 8, the rescue teams recovered the first body identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth from the inundated rat-hole mine.

Following the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the registration of an FIR and the arrest of one individual in connection with the incident.

In a post on X, Sarma informed, "The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to investigate the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be an illegal mine. One Punish Nunisa has been arrested in connection with the case." (ANI)

