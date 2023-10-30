Guwahati, Oct 30 (PTI) Tributes were paid to the victims of the 2008 Assam serial blasts in which 88 people were killed in nine synchronized explosions in different parts of the state.

Family members of several victims on Monday attended the memorial service organised by the Kamrup Metropolitan district at Ganeshguri here, one of the sites of the blasts.

Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and local Dispur MLA Atul Bora were present on the occasion.

A few of the family members of the deceased claimed that they were yet to receive the compensation assured by the government.

They claimed that despite submitting written representations in this regard to Patowary, no action was taken.

The minister assured of looking into their grievances and ensuring that compensation is paid to the families of victims.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tributes to the victims.

"October 30, 2008 is a dark day in the history of Assam. Many innocent persons had lost their lives in the gruesome terrorist act that day. Many were left injured for the rest of their lives," Sarma wrote on X.

He said a united fight was needed to take down terrorism and affirmed the government's active role in this regard.

The nine serial blasts – three each in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, two in Barpeta Road and one in Bongaigaon – were carried out by the Ranjan Daimary faction of the militant outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

In January 2019, a special CBI court had convicted 15 people in the case, of whom 10 were given life imprisonment, including Daimary.

