Guwahati, Jul 7 (PTI) Assam reported two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 16, while 814 new positive cases pushed the state's tally to 13,336, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Among the latest casualties is a woman, hailing from Kamrup district, who was admitted to 151 Base Hospital at Basistha here on July 2. She also had Type II diabetes and hypertension. " Loss of one more precious life! Anguished to share the passing away of another person. She was admitted to 151 Base Hospital, Basistha, on July two and diagnosed #COVID19+ with Type II Diabetes and hypertension. Despite best efforts we lost her. My heartfelt condolences", the Minister tweeted. A 40-year old COVID-19 positive male patient, admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) died earlier in the day, he said. The patient, hailing from Kaliabor in Nagaon district, was suffering from severe pneumonia and septic shock and was on invasive ventilation in the GMCH COVID ICU since July 1 and succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, he said. Of the 814 new cases reported on Tuesday, 588 are from Guwahati city under Kamrup Metropolitan district, which is under lockdown since June 28. "814 new #COVID19 cases detected today, 588 from Guwahati city. Numbers are not encouraging. Self-control is critical", the Minister tweeted. Meanwhile, 447 patients have been discharged during the last 24 hours, the Minister said. Of the total 13,336 positive cases, 16 have died, 4,988 are active, 8,329 have been discharged and three migrated out of the state, he said The total number of cases in Guwahati city has risen to 4,479.

Several districts like Dhubri, Nagaon, Kokrajhar and Nalbari have imposed restriction on movement to and from Kamrup Metropolitan district during the ongoing lockdow period. If any movement due to emergency/exigencies from Kamrup (M) to the districts take place, the concerned persons will be subjected to strict home quarantine after screening/ swab testing as required at designated locations in the district, according to orders issued by the respective district administrations. The Dibrugarh district administration has directed that all persons arriving from Guwahati will have to report at the Screening Centre at Sepon Chakalia, Moran in the district and after screening, they will have to remain under strict home quarantine for a period of 14 days. Meanwhile, two women who had undergone caesarean section surgery to give birth tested COVID-19 positive in Barpeta's Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital, but the newborns are negative, an official said. The infants were isolated from the mothers and the operation theatre has been sealed for 24 hours.

Another patient in the surgery ward also tested positive in the hospital and all doctors, nurses and health workers who were in contact with the three patients have been tested and quarantined, he said.

Meanwhile, 308 police personnel have so far tested positive till Tuesday and out of these 68 have recovered so far, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

The state conducted 14,000 tests on Tuesday, takng the total to 485,156 samples tested so far.

"I have said it numerous times - and repeat it again - Testing is the finest prevention to stop march of #COVID19 and eliminate this scourge", Sarma tweeted. In Guwahati city, a series of door-to-door tests for COVID-19 was conducted in Ward No. 2 (Pandu Area) of Guwahati Municipality today, ''A series of door-to-door tests for COVID-19 was conducted in Ward No. 2 (Pandu Area) of Guwahati Municipality today, as a part of our mass testing initiative in Assam. I personally monitored the procedure and convinced people to not panic and cooperate with us in testing," he tweeted. The Minister further said that with each passing day, the medical facilities are being upgraded to help Assam fight against the pandemic amid rising positive cases.

"A 250-bed Covid Care Centre is soon coming up at MSME Training center, Amingaon. Visited the site today to review the ongoing preparations," he said. The Minister also visited the Sarusajai Covid Care Centre to review the facilities available and to ascertain whether any additional support was required. ''My kudos to doctors, nurses and support staff at Sarusajai #COVID19 Care Centre who have worked with sterling resolve ever since this quarantine centre was set up.I visited the site to review facilities and understand if there is any additional support required'', Sarma said.

