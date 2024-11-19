Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress after the attack on Archana Rothe, who is the sister of BJP MLA Pratap Adsad, hinting at Congress candidate Virendra Jagtap of being complicit. Adsad is contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra from Dhamangaon Railway in Amravati.

Wagh, Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President, informed that Archana Rothe was attacked by unknown miscreants who intended to kill her. She said that such incidents would not be tolerated and a "befitting" reply to such people.

"There has been a very deadly attack on Archana Rothe, sister of our candidate and MLA Pratap Adsad. Some unknown miscreants attacked her, wanted to kill her... We will never tolerate such incidents. We will give a befitting reply to such people," Wagh said.

"How did the Congress candidate know about the incident when no BJP worker was aware of the same," the BJP leader asked.

"After this incident, our candidate or his sister did not give any statement. None of the BJP workers knew about this. But Congress candidate Virendra Jagtap wrote a post on his Facebook saying that it was a stunt and deleted it after some time, I came to know about this from the workers. I just want to ask that if no BJP worker was aware of this, then how did the Congress candidate know? This makes it clear how it happened and who did it. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is seeing its defeat and due to that, they are doing this kind of hooliganism but we will not allow this to happen at all," Wagh said.

Earlier on Monday night, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) and Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday suffered injuries after his car was allegedly attacked with stones at his car on Katol Jalalkheda Road in Katol Assembly Constituency,

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday criticised Maharashtra's Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, for the worsening law and order situation in the state following the recent attack on former minister Anil Deshmukh.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "The law & order in Maharashtra has completely collapsed. Never before did such violence take place in this state during elections. Devendra Fadnavis is the current Home Minister. A conspiracy to murder the former Home Minister of the state occurred in his city... Who is responsible (for this)? First of all, the Election Commission is responsible for this." (ANI)

