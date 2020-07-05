Aurangabad, Jul 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 count reached 6,730 in Aurangabad on Sunday as 217 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while 11 deaths pushed the toll to 310, an official said.

A total of 133 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 3,374, he added.

"Of the 217 cases, 167 are from Aurangabad city while the rest are from rural parts. The district now has 3,046 active cases," he said.

