Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Following the stampede-like situation in Mahakumbh earlier on Wednesday, Yoga exponent Baba Ramdev said that he led a symbolic prayer and 'snan' ritual for the recovery of those injured in the incident and offered his prayers and good wishes for the affected individuals.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev said, "We have taken a holy dip today keeping the injured persons in our prayers and wishing for their speedy recovery. We did a symbolic 'snan' today and prayed for the well-being of the people."

Meanwhile, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara too offered his condolence to the injured.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj said, "Today's snan was for the welfare of the world. I express my condolence for the accident which has occurred. I hope the families of the injured persons find strength. Due to this, we have postponed our Shobha Yatra today."

A stampede-like situation arose at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Speaking to media, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana said, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation."

Mauni Amavasya is considered one of the most significant days of the Mahakumbh Mela, attracting a massive influx of pilgrims from across the country.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, assuring him of full support from the Centre.

Mauni Amavasya is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant days during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

