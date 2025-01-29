New Delhi, January 29: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 result soon. Once declared, candidates can check their scorecards on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their registration ID and password. The AIBE 19 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, across 50 cities in India.

BCI addressed concerns regarding a mismatch between the Question Paper (QP) Booklet number and the OMR answer sheet serial number during AIBE-XIX. It clarified that results will be evaluated based on the Question Paper set code that candidates wrote on their OMR answer sheet, ensuring no issues arise from any mismatch. AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Soon At allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps to Download.

Steps To Download AIBE 19 Result

Visit allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the AIBE 19 result 2025 link. Enter login credentials (registration ID and password). Submit details and view/download the result. Print a hard copy for future reference.

AIBE 19 Answer Key & Qualifying Criteria

The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024, with objections closing on January 10, 2025. The final answer key will be published along with the results. AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024 Released, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets From allindiabarexamination.com.

To qualify, General/OBC candidates need 45% marks, while SC/ST/PwD candidates require 40% marks. Additionally, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, was added as a new exam center for AIBE-XIX.

