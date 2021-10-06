New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) More than 210 people onboard an Air India flight from London to Cochin experienced anxious moments that soon turned into a pleasant surprise as a boy was born mid-air on Tuesday.

Two doctors and four nurses who were onboard the flight AI 150 helped the lady passenger in the premature delivery of the baby and since the lady needed medical care, the plane was diverted to Frankfurt, according to an Air India spokesperson.

Also Read | AP PGECET Admit Card 2021 for October 8 Examinations Released, Candidates Can Download Their Hall Tickets Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The mother along with the baby and another passenger de-boarded and were taken to a hospital in Frankfurt.

Later, the flight resumed its journey to Cochin.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Drowns while Performing Last Rites of Mother in Pushkar Lake.

The spokesperson said the baby was doing fine and Air India will be flying the mother, baby and the other passenger from Frankfurt to Cochin later.

There were more than 210 people onboard, including 193 in the economy class and 11 in the business class. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)