New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of targeting the Election Commission preemptively, drawing parallels with Congress' past allegations and suggesting that both parties foresee electoral defeats in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"Congress and AAP are in a way 'Bade Miyan' and Chote Miyan'. The allegations Congress levied during Maharashtra and Haryana, the same allegations AAP is raising now...Congress did it after losing elections but since AAP can see their upcoming defeat, they are targeting the Election Commission from now itself.," Poonawalla told ANI on Sunday.

Responding to allegations made by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Poonawalla added, "when it comes to Sanjay Singh's wife, when inquired, got to know that two people from their own family with whom they have some conflict, tried to get her name cut (from voters' list."

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had accused the BJP of attempting to remove his wife Anita Singh's name from the voter list, not once but twice.

"They (BJP) ran a campaign to delete the name of voters from the list. They think that let's teach a lesson to Sanjay Singh. What they have done - the New Delhi constituency from where Arvind Kejriwal is the MLA, they (BJP) gave an application to delete the name of my wife - Anita Singh from the voter list, and not just once but twice - on December 24 and 26," Singh told ANI.

A day earlier, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of carrying out "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency since December 15 to manipulate the electoral list by deleting voters' names.

Notably, New Delhi is Kejriwal's constituency, and he has served as its MLA since 2015.

"In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have filed an application for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes. Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12 per cent of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of election," Kejriwal told reporters.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

