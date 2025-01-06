Aligarh, January 6: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday, launched the "Green Mahakumbh" initiative to promote environmental conservation. The initiative aims to reduce garbage buildup by distributing 31,000 cloth bags and 16,000 steel plates. Local workers and society members are leading the distribution to encourage sustainable practices and maintain cleanliness during the event.

This is part of the "Bag and Thali Abhiyan," with the first phase sending the materials from Aligarh to Prayagraj ahead of the Harit Mahakumbh 2025. Speaking to media persons, Ratan Ji, co-incharge of RSS in Aligarh, said, "Today, under the aegis of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, we have initiated an environmental activity called the 'Green Mahakumbh' for the Prayagraj Mahakumbh." Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Preparations Underway for ‘Shahi Snan’ in Prayagraj, Spots Adorned With Colourful Tents.

Elaborating on the effort, Ratan Ji added, "To contribute towards environmental purification and preservation, we are dispatching 31,000 cloth bags and 16,000 steel plates. Proper rituals and puja archana were performed before sending off the vehicle with the tune of Ram Naam."

He further mentioned, "The next vehicle will also leave soon for the Prayagraj Kumbh. Today, all the workers involved in environmental activities in our city are collecting these plates and bags with the help of society to prevent the accumulation of garbage at the Prayagraj Kumbh, a recurring issue in the past." Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Advisor Awanish Kumar Awasthi Inspects Information Complex Built for Mela in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Dr. Neelam Srivastava, Chief, of Environmental Protection Activity said, "Our collective aim is to maintain cleanliness during the event, keeping the environment healthy. A healthy environment leads to a healthy India and a clean India, which is essential for all of us. It also allows us to express our sensitivity toward nature and the environment."

She added, "This initiative sends the message to minimise the use of disposable items, which significantly contribute to waste accumulation and harm the environment. By reducing such damage, we aim to create a better living environment for all."

The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj. The event is expected to be a grand celebration, with various spiritual, cultural, and tourist attractions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)