Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the information complex built for Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Awasthi stated that the Chief Minister has estimated that the number of devotees visiting the Mahakumbh area would almost double what it was in 2019, adding that 25 crore people visited Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019.

As he was inspecting the information complex, Awasthi stated that a big centre has been built to accommodate all the media persons, whether national, international or social media influencers.

Highlighting the preparations, Uttar Pradesh CM's Advisor said, "25 crore people had come to Kumbh in 2019. This time it's Maha Kumbh...CM Yogi Adityanath has estimated that almost double the number of people will come this time. Today he has instructed all the officers that we all should go and see the spot and ensure that whatever finishing touches are to be given to the system and the work is done...A big centre has been built to accommodate all the international and national media people, social media people, influencers and all the people. The press room is double as the last time. The entire set-up of the workstation inside here looks three times bigger to me and it is very beautiful..."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented extensive security measures and made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and grand celebration of Maha Kumbh 2025.

With the deployment of thousands of AI-powered CCTVs, underwater drones, and state-of-the-art facilities for visitors and devotees, the state government and administration are ready for the grand mela, scheduled to begin on January 13 in Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26.

On Sunday, police and paramilitary forces conducted security checks and area domination patrolling to ensure security preparedness in the mela area.

Jagdish Kaliraman, ACP (Parade Area Kumbh), said that they are conducting regular checks and monitoring based on instructions from senior officials.

"We are doing security checks constantly at the parade point, as the public will enter and exit from this point. It is a sensitive point, so manual and equipment-based checking is ongoing. We are also checking at the district hospital where people come for health check-ups," the ACP said.

Prayagraj Commissioner of Police, Tarun Gauba, also visited various akharas and interacted with saints and sadhus to assess the arrangements.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed 40 electric buses for devotees, with 30 more buses expected from Lucknow to ensure seamless transportation across various routes.

As Maha Kumbh preparations intensify, multiple sages and akharas are also drawing attention.

Notable figures such as Bavander Baba, who travelled over 100,000 kilometres, and Splendor Baba, a differently-abled individual who journeyed from Gujarat on a three-wheeler motorcycle, are attending the Kumbh Mela.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Pilgrims will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors. (ANI)

