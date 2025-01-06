Prayagraj, January 6: Preparations have been intensified in Prayagraj ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 as several measures have been taken on the ground to facilitate the devotees and visitors coming for the 'Shahi Snan'. Shahi Paths are being constructed for different Akharas while the area is being adorned with colourful tents for saints arriving to celebrate the Mahakumbh.

Anil Rajguru, a tent contractor, said that the construction works of the pandals are going on smoothly. He further stated that all the pandals will be completed before 14th January. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Journey to the Heart of Sanatan Dharma; Huge Turnout of Devotees Expected in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, one of the tent contractors, Anil Rajguru said, "I have come from Uttarakhand. Maheshananda Giri, who is Mahamandleshwar, who lives in the Sahastradhara of Dehradun, is doing this pandal. We came here six years ago also, at that time, we stayed here for a month. Now, we have come back to live for a month to accompany Guruji in possible aspects. Things have started. Yesterday we entered the Kumbh area. Everything has started and probably it will take three to four days to get things done properly. So, all kinds of pandals have been built."

"We make pandals based on what Guruji said. All the materials that are used in making it is all good. Everything is being done well. There are 128 rooms and all of them have a toilet-bathroom and are packed well. Perhaps the things will get completed before 14th January, most probably before 11th January, as, many of our people will come till 11th January," he added. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: As Preparation for Grand Festival Gains Momentum, Prayagraj Directs Food Stalls To Maintain Hygiene on Railway Station, To Display Rates and Name Plates.

Meanwhile, the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is expected to draw a massive crowd of around 40 crore people, posing a significant challenge for crowd management. On Saturday, speaking on the preparations for the Maha Kumbh, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, Shashikant Tripathi told ANI, "... The Civil Administration has given us an estimate that around 40 crore people will reach Prayagraj during the Kumbh Mela... Crowd management is a big subject for us."

The North Central Railway has devised a plan to ensure a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims. The uni-directional movement to prevent chaos and congestion, the movement of people will be kept uni-directional, avoiding criss-cross movements. Moreover, passengers will be directed to the 'Yatri-Kendra' before proceeding to their respective platforms, reducing confusion and congestion.

"We will keep the movement of the people uni-directional to avoid any cris-cross movement... Passengers will be taken to 'Yatri-Kendra' before going to their respective platforms to avoid confusion and unnecessary congestion on the platforms...," said Tripathi. To cater to the massive influx of pilgrims for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Indian Railways will operate a staggering 13,000 trains over 50 days, including 2-3 additional days before and after the event. This massive transportation effort will comprise 10,000 regular trains and 3,000 special trains.

"During the 50 days (including 2-3 days additional days before and after) the Kumbh Mela, 13,000 trains will run, which will have 10,000 regular trains and 3,000 special trains. There are around 700 Mela Special Trains for long-distance... Around 1800 short-distance trains will operate for 200-300 kms... We are also running a ring rail for the devotees who want to go to Chitrakoot, Banaras and Ayodhya, including Prayagraj. This train will move in a circuit originating from Prayagraj," added Tripathi.

The government and railway authorities are working together to ensure seamless communication, transportation, and amenities for the millions of devotees and visitors. The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj. The event is expected to be a grand celebration, with various spiritual, cultural, and tourist attractions.

