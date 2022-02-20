Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the Banks of the Tunga river will be developed like Kashi in Uttar Pradesh.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely renovated the Kashi Vishwanatha temple. Earlier one had to search for the temple amid congested shops. Now all the Ghats have been cleaned. Temple has got a grand facelift and Ganga Arathi is being performed with great fervor. On the same lines we want Tungabhadra Arathi to be performed in South India", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of 108 Yoga Mantaps as part of the Tungabhadra Arati project in Harihar, he said, the banks of the Tungabhadra river would be developed with top-class tourist amenities.

A project is being implemented in this regard under the guidance of Sri Vachanananda Swamiji. The project includes the development of a walking path from Harihareshwara, cleaning the polluted river waters, and prevention of river pollution in urban areas. The confluence of Lord Hari and Lord Hara would bring wonderful results.

"My government has released Rs 20 crores from the National Highways Development Corporation. Approval has been given for the development of 59km of rural roads. Police Public School and Karnataka Public School are coming up. Already Rs.40 cr has been granted," said Bommai.

He further said, "Of the five elements of nature (Panchabhoothas), conservation and cleanliness of water are most important. Civilizations have thrived on the banks of rivers over the last 5000 years. Every river has fostered its own culture. Civilization and culture have grown together. Some believe civilization itself is culture. But it is not. Civilization has thrived on the banks of Tungabhadra, this program has been drawn up to foster the culture."

"Science and technology are two sides of the same coin. We should understand this. Like the principle of atomic science, energy is released during atomic fission. Thousands of times more energy is released during atomic fusion. Harihar is such a huge power center as Lord Hari and Lord Hara are fused together here. The government has drawn up several projects for the comprehensive development of Harihar. They would be launched this year itself. Davangere and Harihar are in the central part of Karnataka. We will give greater priority to their development. Urban Development minister Byrathi Basavaraj who is also the District in-charge minister for Davangere is working proactively for the development of the region," added the Chief Minister. (ANI)

