Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) A fresh batch of over 3,700 pilgrims left Jammu on Monday for the twin base camps of the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

So far, over 3 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high shrine since the yatra began on July 3.

Escorted by CRPF and police personnel, the batch of 3,791 pilgrims -- 3,067 men, 522 women, nine children, 192 sadhus and sadhvis, and a transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in 148 vehicles between 3.33 am and 4.06 am, they said.

The first pilgrim convoy, carrying 1,208 pilgrims in 52 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, followed by the second convoy of 2,583 pilgrims in 96 vehicles, who are undertaking the yatra via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, they said.

According to data, the number of pilgrims undertaking the yatra has been declining over the last few days. While 7,908 pilgrims left for Amarnath on July 18, the number was 6,365 on July 19, 4,388 on July 20, and today's batch of 3,791 pilgrims was the lowest so far.

The footfall at the counters for on-the-spot registration has also decreased in the last few days.

Officials said more than 4 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far. Last year, more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.

