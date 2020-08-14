New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The beginning of construction of temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is a moment of pride for all, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

In his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the President said the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process.

"Only ten days ago, construction of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi began, in Ayodhya. It was indeed a moment of pride for all. People of the country maintained restraint and patience for a long time and reposed unflinching trust in the judicial system. The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through the judicial process," he said.

"All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony. I congratulate all fellow citizens for their commendable conduct," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 5 took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' to mark the beginning of construction of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi began in Ayodhya.

President further said that India has a lot to offer to the global community, especially for intellectual and spiritual enrichment and promotion of world peace.

"With this spirit, I offer a prayer for the well-being of one and all," he said.

Marking the 74th Independence Day of the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation for the seventh time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday morning. (ANI)

