Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) West Bengal logged 181 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally to 21,07,888, a health department bulletin said.

One death was reported during the day, which took the toll to 21,473.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Teen Girl Raped by Boyfriend and His Friend in Junagadh, Accused Duo Held.

As 278 persons recuperated from the infection since Saturday, the total number of people having recovered from the disease went up to 20,84,245.

Altogether 2,63,22,841 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 7,849 since Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Closure of Toll Plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana Road.

The positivity rate stood at 2.31 per cent.

Bengal, as of Sunday, has 2,170 active cases.

As many as 43,252 people were vaccinated during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)