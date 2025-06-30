Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled a bill in the legislative assembly to establish a unified authority to expedite mining approvals and foster the growth of mineral-based industries in Gadchiroli district.

The 16-member Gadchiroli District Mining Authority (GDMA) will include a minister each nominated as co-chairperson and deputy chairperson, along with ex-officio members. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the chairperson.

The GDMA will also include secretaries of departments of mining, industries, labour, energy, finance, environment, and revenue.

"This Authority will be the catalyst in speeding up the process to activate mining leases. It will also generate employment and boost revenue to accelerate the holistic development of Gadchiroli district," Mining Minister Shambhuraj Desai told the legislative assembly.

Gadchiroli is rich in iron ore and has the potential to be developed as a hub for mineral-based industries, especially steel, he added.

