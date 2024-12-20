Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued in several areas of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with the common capital of the two states, Chandigarh, recording a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

In Punjab, Pathankot experienced intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. While Bathinda, and Gurdaspur shivered at 4.6 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana registered a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, while Patiala recorded a temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

In Haryana, Sirsa was the coldest place, recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Hisar also experienced a cold night with a temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Karnal shivered at 6.8 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani registered a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Ambala recorded respective minimum temperatures of 8.3 degrees Celsius, 8 degrees Celsius, and 8.8 degrees Celsius.PTI SUN

