New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday latched on to the Enforcement Directorate's seizure of cash and gold from the premises of arrested AAP leader Satyendar Jain to hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and asked what is his compulsion for not seeking Jain's resignation as minister so far.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also played an audio of Kejriwal's strong defence of Jitender Singh Tomar, a minister in the previous AAP government who had to quit for allegedly having a fake degree, before he was forced to sack him as probe brought forth evidence of his suspected wrongdoing.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes ‘Girlfriend’ After Spiking Her Drink in Bhopal; Arrested.

Kejriwal says Jain should be given Padma award for his public service, the BJP leader noted, and jeered at the AAP's national convenor, saying his party should be given a medal in committing scams.

The AAP is adept at playing victimhood, he said, and asked Kejriwal to share the documents based on which he has been giving a clean chit to Jain, the Delhi health minister.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Faces Calls for Resignation Amid Explosive Revelation by Accused Swapna Suresh.

Poonawalla alleged that there may be many stakeholders in Jain's alleged corruption, forcing Kejriwal to continue to protect him or probe agencies may reach others as well.

Noting the incriminating findings of the Income Tax department about Jain's suspected involvement in money laundering and the High Court's refusal to give him any relief in 2019, the BJP leader said the AAP had so much time to seek relief for Jain.

"Did any court give you relief? A court has sent Jain to 10-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate. Is it also political vendetta," he asked.

Earlier, the ED had tweeted its search on the premises of Jain and those linked to him revealed various "incriminating" documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from "unexplained" sources.

What is obvious needs no proof, the BJP leader said.

Kejriwal alleged in a tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been targeting his party with full force, especially its governments in Punjab and Delhi.

You have the strength of all (probe) agencies, but God is with his party, he had claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)