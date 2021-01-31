Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury on Sunday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre, in its bid to "throttle" farmers' agitation over the new agricultural laws, snapped internet connection in places where the protests were being held.

The Union government had suspended Internet services for 48 hours in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri border areas from 11 pm of January 29 to "maintain public safety".

"The #BJP Govt is hell bent upon throttling and thwarting the agitation of the farmers much to the ignominy of democracy, now the govt is imposing the ban on internet connection in and around the places of agitation. #BJPdestroysDemocracy," Chowdhury said in a tweet.

Asserting that he was strongly opposed to such tyranny "against our #Food Givers", the state Congress president said,"Shame #BJP, Shame Shame."

"...The might of tears from the Farmers eyes sent a shock wave to the #BJP party who are well adept of shedding crocodile tears in every opportune moment.#KrishokBirodhiBJP," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)