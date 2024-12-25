Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'gramin Mandal' on Wednesday celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.

Several party leaders and workers paid floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on this occasion.

Also Read | Tankhah: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami Undergoes Punishment for Making Offensive Remarks Against Bibi Jagir Kaur, Cleans Shoes in Golden Temple.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary, highlighting his legacy and remarkable contributions to the country and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur reflected on Vajpayee's widespread popularity, stating, "There was a time when he was the most popular politician not just in India but the entire world. He started the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana...without which numerous villages of our country would not have had road connectivity."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Tent Booking: Where Are IRCTC Tents Located in Prayagraj? What Is Room Rate? Here's All You Need To Know'.

Thakur further credited Vajpayee for key initiatives in Himachal Pradesh, such as the industrial package, the establishment of the country's biggest pharma hub in Nalagarh, and the construction of the Atal Tunnel.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth centenary.

Speaking on this occasion, Sukhu acknowledged Vajpayee's deep connection with the state of Himachal Pradesh and his contributions to the nation.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a very old and cherished bond with Himachal Pradesh. He often visited Preeni village and had a profound love for nature. He was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and worked as a statesman throughout his political career," CM Sukhu said.

Good Governance Day is observed in India annually on December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's external affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)