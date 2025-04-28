In Bengaluru, a student used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to negotiate an auto fare from INR 200 to INR 120. The incident, captured in a viral video, showcases the growing influence of AI in everyday use. Sajan Mahto, a young man from Bengaluru, used assistance from ChatGPT to communicate with an auto-rickshaw driver who initially demanded INR 200 for a ride. Sajan, a student, felt the fare was excessive and turned to ChatGPT for help. He asked ChatGPT to help him in negotiating with the auto driver in Bengaluru. He said, "The auto driver is saying that the fare is INR 200 and I am a student. Please negotiate it for INR 100." ChatGPT’s voice assistant feature switched to Kannada and relayed the message to Auto driver. The auto driver, upon hearing the request in Kannada, agreed to reduce the fare to INR 120 after a brief discussion. Elon Musk’s Morning Breakfast: Tech Billionaire Says He Eats Steak and Eggs Every Morning, Netizens React.

‘ChatGPT vs Autowala’

