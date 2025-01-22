Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A case was registered against BJP MP in Telangana Eatala Rajendar for slapping a person here who he alleged was among the henchmen of a real estate businessman "harassing" people in a land issue, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered under various sections of BNS, including 115 (2) relating to voluntarily causing hurt to another person, following a complaint made by a watchman at the land at Pocharam here, they said.

Rajendar told reporters that he had to intervene on Tuesday as police and others had failed to come to the rescue of common people who were allegedly being harassed by the supporters of the real estate businessman.

He said the cases should be filed, not against him, but against those who were creating fake documents (to convert residential plots as agriculture land) to eventually get ownership of land.

Rajendar, Lok Sabha member from Malkjajgiri here, on Tuesday slapped a person who he alleged was among the supporters of the real estate businessman.

A video that went viral showed those at the scene attacking the man after Rajendar "slapping" him.

Alleging inaction by police and revenue officials, Rajendar had demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy order a thorough inquiry into the land issue and ensure that the helpless land owners get their plots.

Rajendar alleged that the real estate businessman tried to purchase the plots from owners by 'demoralising' them and through other 'unethical' means.

