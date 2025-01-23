New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday lashed out at Congress, a key ally in the Jharkhand government, over the reinstatement of IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was recently released on bail after being arrested in a money laundering case.

Prasad demanded accountability from Congress and questioned the actions of the party, particularly Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in the wake of the controversial decision.

The BJP MP also targeted Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, taking potshots at him for "roaming around with the Constitution in his hand." He also demanded an explanation from Congress.

Reacting to it, Prasad said, "...Jharkhand's IAS officer Pooja Singhal was arrested for corruption. Rs 16 crores were recovered from her CA. PMLA officials also recovered Rs 36 crores in cash from her. She was in jail for the last 28 months. She got bail in December, and on January 21, her suspension was revoked, and she was reinstated. An IAS officer, against whom a trial is underway and a PMLA court has registered a case, from whom crores of rupees were recovered, has been reinstated as soon as she got out of jail."

The BJP leader also condemned the decision of the Jharkhand government and said, "Congress is also a part of the Jharkhand government, and they have to answer what is happening. My question is to Rahul Gandhi, who roams around with the Constitution in his hand. We condemn this and demand an answer from Congress."

Singhal was arrested in May 2022, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), followed by her suspension. The case relates to alleged money laundering in implementing MGNREGA.

This comes amid a heated election campaign in Delhi going to polls on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

