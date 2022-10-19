Adoni (AP), Oct 19 (PTI) "I am also under attack," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quipped here on Wednesday, when a reporter asked him about the growing attacks on the media in the country.

Also Read | Firecracker Ban in Delhi: AAP Govt Bans Storage, Sale, Bursting of Crackers Ahead of Diwali 2022; Violators May Face Jail Term Up to Six Months.

He said the Congress believed in a free discussion.

Also Read | Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Spotted on BIS Database, India Launch Imminent.

"Do you notice there are so many attacks on me, nationwide? You know there are attacks on me… my image," the Wayanad MP observed during an interaction with media personnel at his Bharat Jodo Yatra camp here.

"Congress has the courage to face journalists. We are not scared. BJP doesn't like to face the truth and is scared of journalists," he pointed out.

Gandhi asked, "Have you ever seen the Prime Minister having such a press conference?"

The Congress has a “culture” where it see journalists as its allies.

"We want information and understand what's going on. We see journalists as people who give us information to govern and not as people who should be silenced,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)