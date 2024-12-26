Haveri (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has criticized the Congress government in Karnataka accusing it of using public funds to finance its AICC session in Belagavi, calling it "totally unfair" and "condemnable" on Thursday. Bommai demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the legal grounds for sanctioning and releasing state funds for the event.

Speaking to ANI, Bommai said, "Congress is conducting its AICC session which is being funded by the Karnataka govt. This is totally unfair, using public money for political purposes, is unheard of and uncalled for...CM should explain to the people of Karnataka, under which provision the money has been sanctioned and is going to be released...this is condemnable..."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the mega public meeting to be held in Belagavi on December 27 is named as Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention.

Addressing a press conference at the CPED School grounds, he said, "We have declared this area as Mahatma Gandi Navanagara. The Congress Working Committee meeting would be held near Gandhi well. Mahatma Gandhi presided over the Congress convention in 1924. It is a matter of pride that our own Mallikarjun Kharge is presiding over this convention. We are conducting this convention in the same 80-acre land which was the venue for the 1924 convention."

"We have organized this event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1924 convention. It is not just a Congress party function but everyone's programme. The CWC will discuss the challenges facing the country. Leaders from across the country will take part in the convention," Shivkumar added.

Shivkumar further added, "On December 27, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Suvarna Soudha at 10:30 am. The CM will be the Chairman and the programme will be held under the joint leadership of Speaker U T Khader and Council Chairman Basvaraj Horatti. All leaders cutting across party lines have been invited to the event. A mega public meeting will be held at 1 pm."(ANI)

