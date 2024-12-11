New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday said that it doesn't matter if Congress and AAP form an alliance for the Delhi assembly polls, as the BJP will form the government in Delhi.

His remarks came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress.

Also Read | Siyaram Baba Dies: Revered Hindu Saint Passes Away at 94 in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, CM Mohan Yadav Condoles His Death.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress."

Speaking to ANI, Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Who trusts Arvind Kejriwal's point of view, we do not know. Arvind Kejriwal and the lie are friends of each other. Whether the (Congress-AAP) coalition will happen or not, does not matter to Bharatiya Janata Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government in Delhi."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla With Request To Expunge Remarks Against Him, Ensure House Functions (Watch Video).

The statement comes after reports suggested that Congress and AAP were in the final stages of talks for a Delhi election alliance.

Earlier on December 7, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav had criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, for being responsible for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

Devendra Yadav also demanded that Kejriwal should ask for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the same way he asked for the resignation of former CM Shiela Dixit during the Nirbhaya case.

The Delhi Congress president further alleged that the women are facing the brunt of increasing crimes, including gang wars, firing, murder, rape, harassment and snatching incidents.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)