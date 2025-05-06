Take-Two Interactive, parent of Rockstar Games, is set to announce its investors call, during which it is expected to announce a new update related to the upcoming GTA 6 game. Recently, Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 would not come out until May 26, 2026. The GTA 6 release date was confirmed to be Fall 2025, but the game was delayed. During the Take Two-Interactive earnings call, the company or its CEO, Strauss Zelnick, is rumoured to announce more information about the delay or likely launch of the GTA 6 trailer 2. PUBG Mobile x Attack on Titan Collaboration Teased, New Game Update Coming Soon (Watch Teaser Trailer Here).

Take-Two Interactive Likely to Release GTA 6 Trailer 2 During Its Earnings Call on May 15, 2025

The GTA 6 Trailer 2 is expected to be revealed in the next 2 weeks, according to reputable insider @Tom_Henderson, ahead of Take-Two's next earnings call on May 15. This trailer is going to show the official release date, alongside PRE-ORDERS! pic.twitter.com/QXG2TfExEh — GTA 6 Joker (@GTASixJoker) May 1, 2025

Take-Two Interactive Earnings Call Next Week

Take-Two's investor call is next week, and Rockstar hasn't shared any new information about GTA 6 following the game's delay. In my opinion, we might get some new information, as the shareholders probably aren't happy with them. Only time will tell! pic.twitter.com/4Ib54o0TbM — Gta 6 Play (@6Play) May 6, 2025

