Mumbai, May 6: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra flip phone will launch in India soon with several AI features. The new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be the successor to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched last year. Motorola already confirmed the launch by sharing teaser images. US-based smartphone company already launched the Razr 60 Ultra in the global market on April 24, 2025. And now, it may arrive in India with the same design and other details.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will feature a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and include various artificial intelligence features along with an improved camera system. Ahead of the official launch, there are some specifications and features to expect from the model. Realme GT 7 Series Coming Soon in India With Next-Gen ‘Graphene Cover’ for Maintaining Outside Temperature; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications and Features

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage mated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Motorola flip phone will likely have a 7-inch pOLED LTPO main display and a 4-inch pOLED LTPO cover display. The refresh rate of both these panels is expected to be 165Hz. The Razr 60 Ultra display could go 4,000 nits brighter and have Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may include a 50MP selfie camera, 50MP primary camera with OIS support and 50MP ultrawide camera. The flip smartphone may include a 4,700mAh battery unit that can be charged up with 68W TurboPower technology. Like all the other models, Motorola will keep the smartphone Razr 60 Ultra colours attractive and likely offer the device in Green, Red and "wood" colours. Realme GT 10,000mAh Concept Phone Revealed With Massive Battery and New Design.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price in India

Moto Razr 60 Ultra was launched in the international market at a starting price of USD 1,299 (around INR 1,09,000. The Motorola Razr 60 was introduced at USD 699 (around INR 59,000). In India, smartphone may be offered at the same range as the global variants. However, the company has yet to confirm the official date of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).