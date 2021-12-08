Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would again form the government after the 2023 state assembly elections with a thumping majority.

According to Deb, 70 per cent of Tripura electors will cast their votes in favour of the BJP and with this massive mandate, the new elected members will reach the assembly.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Mayor and Councilors of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Deb said, "The results of the civic body elections gave a message loud and clear that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is the strongest political force in the state."

"The CPI-M that ruled the state for 25 long years was confined to three seats while the Trinamool Congress got one seat only. People reposed their faith in the ruling BJP time and again: In the 2018 assembly elections, in 2019 LS polls, in the three-tier Panchayat by-elections and this year in TTAADC and ULB elections. People stood beside the BJP," the Chief Minister said.

Branding the victory as a tight slap on the opposition's face, he said, "If we keep Agartala aside, in the other 19 urban local bodies, BJP got 71 per cent vote share. And, in Agartala we all are aware of what has happened," Deb said.

Advising the new councillors to always work for the people of the state, Deb said, "There is no shortcut. Do good work and you will see the future doors full of opportunities open for you. Agartala smart city must emerge as the smartest city in the country. Integrated Command and Control Centre has been opened for the first time in Agartala in all the North-Eastern states. We shall work collectively in that direction," said Deb. He also instructed the new council members to review their work in regular intervals and broaden the way of the future.

Meanwhile, as declared before, senior BJP leader Dipak Majumder has been elected as the new Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation uncontested along with Monika Das Datta as her deputy.

A total of eight elected members have been inducted into the corporation board as Mayors in Council. Those who have been appointed as the Mayors in the council are Jagadish Das, Sampa Sarkar Sen, Hiralal Debnath, Himani Debbarma, Tushar Kanti Bhattacharjee, Bapi Das, Uday Bhaskar Chakraborty and Hari Sadhan Debnath. Thousands of BJP supporters attended the swearing-in ceremony held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan Agartala.

District Magistrate West Tripura Debapriya Bardhan and Secretary Urban Development Department Kiran Gitte administered the oath of office to the council members.

The next Tripura Legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held in 2023 to elect all 60 members of the state's Legislative assembly. (ANI)

