New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency Satish Upadhyay on Friday shared the "Development Roadmap" for Malviya Nagar if voted to power.

Upadhyay stated that if the BJP government is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections, they will implement a 'single-window solution' for all issues to ensure timely accountability.

Upadhyay said, "If our government comes to power, a 'single-window solution' will be implemented for all local issues, ensuring timely accountability to the public. Electricity & Water bills will be thoroughly reviewed, and erroneous bills will be cancelled. Immediate removal of garbage heaps and strict monitoring of waste management and cleanliness will be ensured. Open drains, waterlogging, and sewerage improvement works will be examined by an expert committee to ensure permanent solutions."

He added that his party will ensure that clean drinking water reaches everyone under the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme.

"Under the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme, clean drinking water supply and regular water quality checks will be ensured, eliminating impure drinking water issues," he said.

Satish Upadhyay said that his party will implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and establish multispecialty centres.

"Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be implemented, ensuring the mandatory availability of doctors at health centres and establishing multispecialty centres," he said.

"Traffic control in crowded areas of the constituency and making all roads pothole-free. Regular meetings with RWA and relevant authorities will be held every month to resolve various issues in societies," he said.

Upadhyay said that his party will start sports complexes, and Fit India programs in all parks if voted to power.

"Installation of swings for children, walking tracks, sports complexes, and Fit India programs in all parks. Reconstruction of damaged swings, benches, and open gyms in all constituency parks. Installation of smart street furniture in markets for public convenience. Increasing parking facilities by constructing multilevel parking," he said.

Upadhyay also promised to beautify religious places, increase the number of DTC buses in Malviya Nagar.

"Beautify all the Religious places and improve the surrounding arrangements. Establishing cultural centres, technology centres, and happiness corners for new talents and youth for their holistic development. Increasing the number of DTC buses considering the population of Malviya Nagar. The stalled ration card registration process, inactive for the past 10 years, will be resumed, and new ration cards will be issued," he said.

Upadhyay also assured that he will resolve basic issues of all villages in Malviya Nagar and solve the problem of overhead electrical wires by implementing underground wiring.

"Making Malviya Nagar dark spot-free by installing high-mast lighting, ensuring a safe environment for women. Conducting a survey of vacant government land for parks, old age homes, and public libraries. Resolving basic issues of all villages in Malviya Nagar. Solving the problem of overhead electrical wires by implementing underground wiring," he said.

He also promised that he will ensure that CCTVs will be installed in public places to ensure the safety of women and children.

"Opening community centres focusing on kirtan groups. CCTVs will be installed in public places to ensure the safety of women and children. Arrangements will be made for rainwater harvesting after taking opinions from the expert committee. To promote Green Energy in our area, we encourage the installation of solar panels in both residential and commercial spaces, offering incentives and concessions as per the relevant provisions," he said.

Upadhyay is pitted against incumbent AAP MLA Somnath Bharti who has won the seat three times and Congress' Jitendra Kumar Kochar.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. (ANI)

