Mumbai, January 17: In the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, a diverse group of babas with unique spiritual practices has captured the attention of thousands of devotees and curious onlookers. From the intellectual transformation of IIT Baba to the striking sight of Horse Baba, each figure represents a distinct journey of faith and self-realisation. Babas like Geetanand Giri, the Rudraksha Baba, and the popular IAS Baba, who offer free coaching to civil services aspirants, have become symbols of resilience and devotion.

Their remarkable paths and unconventional ways have turned the Kumbh into a platform for showcasing individual spiritual quests. As the crowds gather around these fascinating figures, their distinct lifestyles and practices continue to stir intrigue. The Maha Kumbh is home to a variety of spiritual personalities, each drawing attention for their extraordinary ways of living. From the green crop growing on Anaaj Wale Baba’s head to Liliput Baba’s vow of no bathing for 32 years, the diversity is evident. Let’s take a look at the list of some of these Hindu ascetics turning heads at Mahakumbh. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 7 Crore Pilgrims Bathed at Sangam from January 11 to 16 on Occasion of Mahakumbh.

List of Babas Turning Heads at Mahakumbh

IITian Baba (Baba Abhay Singh):

IIT Baba, formerly an aerospace engineer and IIT-Bombay alumnus, has captivated many at the Kumbh Mela with his extraordinary transformation from academia to asceticism. His journey from engineering to spirituality, coupled with his deep dive into philosophy and psychology, has earned him a unique place among spiritual seekers. Rejecting traditional labels, he emphasises inner freedom and self-exploration over conventional religious practices.

Geetanand Giri Baba (Rudraksha Baba):

Known for his 45 kg Rudraksha crown, Geetanand Giri Baba, also called Rudraksha Baba, has become a prominent figure at the Kumbh Mela. He has committed to wearing a crown of over 2 lakh Rudraksha beads, symbolising his intense spiritual penance. His daily 12-hour meditation is an inspiration to many as he continues his vow to complete the spiritual practice by the next Ardh Kumbh. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says Over 3.50 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip at Triveni on 1st Amrit Snan (See Pics).

Liliput Baba (Baba Ganga Giri):

Liliput Baba, standing at just 3 feet 8 inches tall, is a fascinating figure among the sadhus at the Kumbh Mela. Known for his unorthodox lifestyle, he has not bathed for 32 years as part of his spiritual sadhana. Despite his refusal to bathe, he remains dedicated to self-purification and cleanliness, imparting his wisdom to devotees who seek his guidance.

Anaaj Wale Baba:

Anaaj Wale Baba, recognised for the green crop growing on his head, has intrigued many with his unusual appearance. Despite his refusal to reveal the source of the crop to curious onlookers, his distinct look has become a focal point at the Kumbh Mela. Baba’s unique connection with nature and spirituality has prompted widespread interest among devotees and social media enthusiasts.

IAS Wale Baba:

Chai Wale Baba, also known as IAS Wale Baba, a former tea seller turned monk, has gained recognition for offering free civil services coaching for over 40 years. Known for his vow of silence and his strict diet of just tea, he communicates with students through gestures and WhatsApp messages. His commitment to guiding UPSC aspirants while living a simple and disciplined life has inspired many.

Horse Baba (Baba Vijay Puri):

Baba Vijay Puri, known as Horse Baba, continues the tradition of travelling by horseback at the Kumbh Mela. With his four horses, he moves across the Mela grounds, drawing attention wherever he goes. His mode of transport stands as a symbol of his adherence to tradition, showing the deep-rooted customs of sadhus and saints at the Kumbh.

Kabootar Wale Baba:

Kabootar Wale Baba, who is rarely seen without his pigeon, has become a symbol of love and devotion at the Kumbh Mela. His pigeon, named Haripuri, accompanies him everywhere, sharing in his daily penance. Baba’s message of love, respect for family, and spiritual devotion resonates deeply with both devotees and visitors.

Radhe Puri Baba:

Radhe Puri Baba of Amla Dham Ashram has been practising Hatha Yoga with his right hand raised for 12 years, attracting attention for his discipline and spiritual commitment. A member of Juna Akhara, his penance is aimed at promoting peace and prosperity for the world.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has brought together a diverse range of Babas and spiritual figures, each with their unique practices and philosophies, captivating the attention of millions. From the intellectual transformation of IIT Baba to the mysterious rituals of Horse Baba and the heartfelt bond of Kabootar Wale Baba, these saints are leaving an indelible mark on the spiritual landscape of this grand congregation. Their distinct journeys of self-realisation and commitment to their vows not only inspire their followers but also add a rich layer of diversity to the Kumbh Mela’s age-old traditions.

