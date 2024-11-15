New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Bodoland has witnessed a wave of development after signing of peace accord and it has opened avenues to many more peace accords.

Inaugurating the 1st Bodoland Mahotsav here, the Prime Minister said that the Central Government has given a special package of Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Bodoland, Assam government has also given a special development package and more than Rs 700 crore has been spent to develop infrastructure related to education, health and culture in the region.

"In the last four years, the development of Bodoland has been very important. After the signing of the Peace Accord, Bodoland has witnessed a wave of development. I feel very satisfied after looking at the positive and encouraging results of the Peace Accord," PM Modi said.

"The Bodo Peace Accord hasn't just benefitted you, it has opened new avenues for many more peace accords. Had it remained on papers only, others wouldn't have trusted me. However, you imbibed the accord in your lives," he added.

A Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) was signed in January 2020 with Bodo groups to resolve the long pending Bodo issue in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

A special development package of Rs 1500 crore was provisioned and 1615 workers of NDFB factions laid down their arms following the agreement.

The two-day Bodoland Mahotsav is being organised on November 15 and 16.

It is a mega event on language, literature, and culture to sustain peace and build a Vibrant Bodo Society. It aims to integrate the indigenous Bodo people residing not only in Bodoland but also in other parts of Assam, West Bengal, Nepal, and other international border areas of the North East.

The theme for the Mahotsav is 'Peace and Harmony for Prosperous Bharat' with focus on the rich culture, language and education of the Bodo community along with other communities from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). It aims to capitalise on the richness of cultural and linguistic heritage, ecological biodiversity and touristic potential of Bodoland.

The Mahotsav is also about celebrating the journey of recovery and resilience ever since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 under leadership of PM Modi. The peace agreement not only resolved decades of conflict, violence, and loss of life in Bodoland but also served as a catalyst for other peace settlements, according to an official release.

PM Modi also witnessed a traditional Bodo dance performance.

He also tried his hands on Sarinda - a stringed musical instrument used by the Bodo community of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event virtually.

Bodos are one of the aboriginal and indigenous communities living in Assam for thousands of years, and they are the largest tribal community in the state.

Bodo as a language is listed in the 8th Schedule of India's Constitution and also is recognized as the Associate Official Language of Assam and medium of instruction up to Class XII.

Earlier in his remarks, PM Modi extended best wishes to the people on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali and 555th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev.

"Today is the holy occasion of Kartik Purnima. Dev Deepawali is being celebrated today. I extend my best wishes to the people across the country on this festival. Today is also the 555th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev. I congratulate the entire nation, especially the Sikh brothers and sisters spread across the world on this occasion. Today, the entire country is also celebrating the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that earlier in the day, he attended the programme marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Jamui, Bihar. (ANI)

