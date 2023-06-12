Goalpara (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): The body of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader of Assam's Goalpara district was found near the National Highway in Goalpara district, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Jonali Nath, Secretary of the BJP Goalpara district committee.

VV Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district told ANI over the phone that, the dead body was recovered near National Highway at Krishnai area on Sunday night.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem to the district civil hospital. We will be able to know the facts only after the post-mortem. An investigation is underway", SP VV Rakesh Reddy told ANI.

BJP Goalpara district president Bhriguranjan Rabha said that Jonali Nath was the Secretary of the BJP Goalpara district committee and her body was recovered near the National Highway. (ANI)

